Teachman’s Take: Wintry weather approaches late in the weekend

The number of mild and comfortable days like today are dwindling as a series of systems track our way. Temperatures today reached the upper 40s and 50s across the state. This is above average for mid-December.

Tomorrow will be similar to today, but warmer for most.

Brief sprinkles and showers are possible on Friday, but most people will stay dry.

A cool down can be expected on Saturday as a drop in the jet stream brings much colder air toward Kansas.

With the colder air in place, highs will only warm to the 30s on Sunday and Monday. Several systems will bring moisture during the weekend so any precipitation that may fall will be wintry, whether it’s freezing rain, sleet or snow. Although I see snow being the dominant form of wintry weather Sunday into Monday.

The timing for the strongest system will be on Sunday and into Monday morning. Snow, sleet, and freezing rain will track through the state on Sunday. As temperatures cool, any wintry mix will become all snow.

The snow is expected to continue through Monday morning. Skies will begin to dry later in the day on Monday as snow tapers from the west to the east.

The Storm Track 3 weather team will post our snowfall totals as models gather more information and come into better agreement. All snow is expected in the northern and southwestern portions of the state. There is a window where a wintry mix is more likely in the south central before becoming all snow.

Skies will begin to clear on Tuesday and warm above freezing.

The school semester may be wrapping up soon with winter break quickly approaching, but these students at Spaght Science and Communications Magnet are learning about the wild Kansas weather. While temperatures are turning colder as we transition into winter, these kindergarteners are learning about tornadoes, severe storms, hail, flooding and lightning. We even discussed hurricanes and how they form. With temperatures in the lower 50s this afternoon, we headed outside to see Storm Tracker 3. Thank you Spaght Science and Communications Magnet for the great visit!

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman