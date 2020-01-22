Teachman’s Take: Wintry weather moves in overnight into Wednesday

The system that we’ve been talking about the last few days is here. It’s going to continue to track east through Tuesday evening, initially in the form of rain.

Moisture will continue to blossom ahead of an area of low pressure to our west.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for much of the KSN Viewing Area in anticipation of the rain/snow mixture.

With the clouds in place, and the southerly winds ahead of this storm, temperatures will not fall much into early Wednesday. This will play a big role in our precipitation type for the duration of this event.

Overnight lows will hang pretty close to freezing for the majority of the state. Most of us will see a good burst of snow as this rain runs into a thin layer of colder air aloft across Central and Eastern Kansas.

As the atmosphere cools, the rain will battle it out with snow for several hours. A swath of rain and snow will track eastward into Wednesday morning. The bulk of the moisture will taper in the early afternoon.

Accumulations are still expected to be on the lighter side. There could be some locations picking up nearly 3″ of snow. In the Wichita Metro, we’ll likely see 1-3″ of slushy snow. Out west, only a trace to an 1″ is possible.

As this system moves eastward, some wraparound rain/snow showers are possible on Thursday as this low moves away from us.

By Friday, the sunshine is back and high pressure will take over. Sunshine will dominate for the weekend with a nice warming trend in store. Highs will surge back into the 50s by Sunday ahead of another disturbance, slated to arrive on Tuesday. This one could also bring rain and snow so stay tuned to the Storm Track 3 weather team for further updates.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman