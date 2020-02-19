Teachman’s Take: Wintry weather moves in Wednesday, widespread snow expected

The cold front that moved through yesterday has brought our temperatures back down to where they should be for this time of the year.

The cooler air sets the stage for an incoming storm system that will bring a return to winter. As a result, Winter Weather Advisories have been issued across parts of Western Kansas from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.

This area will likely be expanded farther east over the next day to include more of the viewing area. Temperatures will be cold enough to support mostly snow through the majority of the event as lows through the overnight fall back into the 20s.

A spotty snow shower out west is possible in the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday as this disturbance closes in. It will then move eastward through the day, spreading more rain and snow across the region.

Highs will be near average, rising into the 30s and 40s meaning some rain could mix in during the afternoon.

Moisture will continue to develop into the evening with more widespread snow on tap by nightfall.

Snowfall will taper by the lunch hour on Thursday before this area of low pressure pulls away. Accumulations look to be heavier in Western Kansas where amounts could range from 2″ to 4″. Lighter amounts are expected in the Wichita Metro, around an inch or two with only a trace-1″ in our northeastern communities.

Colder air then spills in behind this system, making for a below average Thursday. Highs will struggle to make it to freezing throughout the state. A nice rebound is in store by Friday as southerly flow takes back over.

This will bring back the 40s and possibly 50s during the afternoon hours with more warmth on the table for Saturday. Clouds will be thicker though ahead of our next wave of energy. A sprinkle will be possible on Saturday but a better chance of rain and possibly a few snowflakes arrive Sunday. Temps will be milder, which means the bulk of the precipitation will fall in the form of rain. This active pattern continues with a slim chance of rain/snow showers again Monday into Tuesday.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman