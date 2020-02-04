Teachman’s Take: Wintry weather returns overnight Monday into Tuesday

A strong cold front has pushed through the region erasing the mild feeling we had in the air over the weekend. Clouds have been thick as a result. We’ll keep the clouds around through the overnight as an area of low pressure moves our way.

This storm system will combine with the cold air to produce another round of wintry weather. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued throughout much of the state as it moves into Kansas.

Lows will tumble back into the lower 20s through the overnight and into Tuesday morning.

As this disturbance continues to move to the southeast, snow will spread eastward throughout our Tuesday.

Highs will be bitter for this time of the year. With the biting northerly wind and falling snow, it’ll feel even colder.

Light to moderate snow is expected through the day with both commutes potentially being impacted. Wichita probably won’t see an uptick in snow showers until the afternoon. The evening commute will likely be more slick. Please make sure you allow some extra travel time.

Snowfall will continue through Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning before finally wrapping up.

As this area of low pressure sinks down into Texas and eventually starts to move northeast, Kansas will be on the backside of more moisture. Depending on how close this low gets to the state, more snow is possible for areas southeast of the Turnpike.

Overall, snowfall accumulations will be highest for our northwestern and southeastern communities. Snowfall totals will be around 2″ to 4″ there. The rest of the state will see anywhere from a trace to an inch or two. Lighter amounts to the south with more to the north.

For those of you heading up to Kansas City on Wednesday for the championship victory parade, cold and snowy conditions are in store.

Clouds will begin to break up a little late Wednesday as this area of low pressure moves eastward. More sunshine will work in by Thursday. Highs will also slowly warm back toward seasonable levels with highs in the 40s. Another weak disturbance slides by Friday which could bring a few rain/snow showers. Even warmer conditions arrive for the weekend with highs returning to the 40s and 50s.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman