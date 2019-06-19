Teachman’s Take: Storms west this evening, hotter days ahead

While the Wichita area has seen more clouds than sunshine, the focus for new thunderstorm development has been in western Kansas. We have had a few severe thunderstorms, capable of producing large hail and damaging winds. These storms will keep trucking to the southeast and weaken as the evening continues.

Lows overnight will sit in the 60s across central and southern Kansas. It will be cooler in the northwest part of the state where temps will be in the middle 50s.

Temperatures will warm heading into Thursday. Highs will touch the 90s in many cases under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

A low level ridge will bring dry weather and sunshine tomorrow but more rain will return in the evening out west.

Just in time for summer, hot temps will continue on Friday as well. There are a few opportunities for storms over the weekend, but those look to affect mainly the overnight hours.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman