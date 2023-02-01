For the first time in a few days we are not starting the day with Wind Chill Advisories. It is still very cold out there this morning but thankfully winds are pretty light. A southerly wind direction will also help high temperatures improve. It will be a chilly day but at least we will be above freezing during the afternoon.

There is still ongoing wintry weather to our south in the form of freezing rain and sleet. This system will just push a few clouds in our direction.

Our skies will be partly cloudy today. Moisture in Oklahoma will try to stretch some fingers in our direction but will be unsuccessful.

Despite high temperatures beginning to rise above freezing for mid-week, we will dip back down into the freezer tonight under a mix of stars and clouds.

The warming trend continues the rest of the week. After the bitter start to the week that we had to endure, try to plan on spending some outside time during the afternoons over the weekend. Highs will be in the 50s and even sneak into the 60s in spots. There will be a couple of brief wind shifts Thursday and Saturday but there will not be much of an impact to our warming temperatures.

The rest of the week is also looking dry. We will wait until next week for our next chance of moisture. A system is expected to swing through late Monday into Tuesday. So far, chances for rain and snow do not look that great but that could change.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. Hi: 39 Wind: S 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 20 Wind: S/SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 48 Wind: SW/NW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 18 Wind: N/NE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 49 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 55 Lo: 28 Mostly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 58 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 59 Lo: 29 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 50 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of snow.

Wed: Hi: 48 Lo: 26 Partly to mostly cloudy.