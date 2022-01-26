Temperatures gradually go up from here

Most of the snow has wrapped up but there are some snow showers that have returned to the Oklahoma Panhandle and Southwest Kansas.

A few flurries or snow showers will track to the east and skim southern parts of the area through the day ahead. Most flakes should stay on the Oklahoma side later today.

Any additional accumulation will be minimal compared to yesterday’s event. Anyone driving through Western Kansas will still need to allow extra travel time due to snow-covered and slick roads.

Dense fog could also slow down drivers to the northwest. This is where a Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect through 9am.

With the exception of a few flakes south, it will just be a cold day ahead with most highs in the 30s. There will be less cloud cover to the north.

Temperatures tank back down through the teens and 20s but winds will be light so any breeze will not be too bitter.

There will be another snow chance to the west Thursday. As snow showers track north to south they could mix with some rain as temperatures get above freezing. This chance will wrap up by the evening.

This will be our last chance of moisture for a few days. We will warm more into the weekend with highs returning to the 50s. We may need to add a chance of precipitation to the forecast for next Tuesday and Wednesday. It is looking like the next system will track through the Plains during that time.