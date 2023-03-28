Early week moisture continues to track east and will wrap up by daybreak. Only a few raindrops or a quick dusting on grassy areas are expected, the commute should not be impacted by this. High pressure works in from the west today and will clear out the cloud cover.

Even though most of us are dry this morning, areas to the northwest will still need to add a few extra minutes to their commute. Not only due to recent snowfall but dense fog too. Temperatures are also below freezing which could lead to slick spots due to the fog.

Both our morning and afternoon temperatures will continue to stay below average but winds will begin to switch out of the south which will set us up for warmer days ahead.

We will continue to have our ups and downs but most highs after Tuesday will be near or above average into next week.

More wind, more warmth, and dry conditions will bring fire alerts back to the area. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Thursday.

Our next system will not only bring gusty conditions but a chance for showers and storms too. This chance should hold off until the late afternoon and evening hours Thursday. Much of Western Kansas will miss out on this moisture.

We will need to monitor the threat of a strong to severe storm but widespread severe weather is not expected. The Storm Prediction Center has the northern tip of an isolated severe storm risk stretched into our area. There is still time for changes and South Central and Southeast Kansas conditions will still be monitored closely through Thursday night.

A few thunderstorms could linger into Friday morning but during the day the threat of severe weather will shift east into Missouri. The backside of this system could spin a rain/snow shower into our northernmost counties.

We dry out in time for the weekend but winds will still be gusty. Unsettled conditions should hold off at least into the start of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 55 Wind: NW/SE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 34 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 67 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 49 Wind: SE 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 72 Lo: 59 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Fri: Hi: 73 Lo: 35 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Sat: Hi: 63 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 75 Lo: 53 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 80 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 78 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy, breezy.