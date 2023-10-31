Another cold front is moving through and even though we are not seeing any impacts in the form of moisture, you will feel the effects of the front as it keeps winter cold around to wrap up October.

After another freezing start this morning a northerly breeze will keep high temperatures from getting any warmer than the 40s.

Since this will be the warmest part of the day, evening trick or treating will require layers of warm clothing underneath costumes. A wool hat and gloves will not be a bad idea either with many evening temperatures in the 30s.

After sundown we will head back into the freezer. Despite another cold night and morning early Wednesday we will be on our way to warmer temperatures beginning mid-week.

A southerly switch of our winds will send high temperatures Wednesday into the 50s and 60s. We could see a few 70s to the west by Friday.

Temperatures this weekend will be mild and close to average. Moisture looks to hold off all the way into next week so we will wait a while for our next weather maker but I am sure there will not be any complaints in the meantime.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 40 Wind: N 10-25

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 22 Wind: N/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 53 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 33 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 60 Lo: 40 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 67 Lo: 46 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sat: Hi: 66 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 65 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 68 Lo: 42 Mostly sunny, windy.

Tue: Hi: 69 Lo: 43 Mostly sunny.