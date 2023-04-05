The cold front has pushed to the east and has taken showers and storms with it. There is a little moisture to the west where a few flakes cannot be ruled out but this chance will only stick around through daybreak.

Winds are still gusty behind the front. However, winds are not as strong as they were yesterday and the breeze will gradually turn lighter as the day progresses.

Now that we are behind the front, winds are out of the northwest which will mean a cooler day. Many of us are near or below freezing this morning and highs will only reach the 40s and 50s. Even though it will be cooler there will also be plenty of sunshine.

Skies will be pretty clear tonight as we dip below freezing again. A Freeze Warning is in effect through 9am this morning but with more freezing temperatures expected, the Warning has been extended through 9am Thursday morning.

These cold mornings will require us to cover up our plants or bring them inside for protection.

There will be some intermittent chances for moisture through the rest of the week but nothing that looks promising. After a few flakes to the west early this morning, our next chance will be to the northwest late tonight into early Thursday morning. A flurry or two will be possible.

Temperatures Thursday will start to warm back up and even our low temperatures will work their way back above freezing. Despite mid-week being cooler, above average highs look to dominate by the weekend.

There will be a chance for a spotty rain shower over the weekend but Easter egg hunts or any other outdoor activities will not need to be rescheduled.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 58 Wind: NW 10-25

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 30 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 62 Wind: N/E 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 36 Wind: E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 67 Lo: 42 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 74 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 75 Lo: 52 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 80 Lo: 58 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 81 Lo: 59 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 80 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, windy.