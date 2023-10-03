Portions of Central and Western Kansas have been upgraded to an Enhanced Risk of severe weather. Please be weather aware. Damaging winds, large hail, and a couple of tornadoes are all possible later today.

There were some strong storms late last night but have been reduced to showers. A few storms will return to the southwest early this morning. Our next cold front is approaching from the west which is what will keep conditions unsettled today.

Areas to the northwest will begin to see an impact on temperatures but the rest of us will still be warm in the 80s thanks to a strong southerly breeze.

There could be some rain around through midday but potential for scattered showers and storms will ramp up during the afternoon. This is when we will begin to see some strong to severe storms.

Many of our Central Kansas counties will continue to see impacts from storms through the evening. Western Kansas will begin to dry out as the cold front keeps pushing stormy activity east.

There could still be a few showers and storms around and east of the turnpike into early Wednesday.

The dip in temperatures will be more widespread mid-week with many high temperatures in the 70s Wednesday. Overnights and early mornings that follow will also be noticeably cooler.

So far, severe weather is not expected Wednesday even though there could be spotty rumbles around South Central Kansas. The rest of the area will be drier.

Another cold front sinks down into the Sunflower State Thursday into Friday. This will drop high temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s. The front will also try to spark a few raindrops but the chance for rain is low. High pressure will be the dominant feature over the weekend and into next week which will mean pleasant conditions for a few days.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 86 Wind: S 15-25

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 60 Wind: S/NE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 78 Wind: N/NE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 55 Wind: NE/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 80 Lo: 49 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 72 Lo: 42 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of sprinkles and showers.

Sat: Hi: 70 Lo: 48 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 77 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 79 Lo: 53 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 83 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny.