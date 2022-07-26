Showers and storms continue to follow the front this morning. It has been nudged a bit north but there will not be much change in the fact that it will keep skies unsettled at times and create a split in our temperatures.

Depending on where your commute takes you, if rain does not slow you down then dense fog might. Portions of Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska are under a Dense Fog Advisory until 10am.

After the fog lifts, most of our skies will still be mostly cloudy as a few showers linger around the I-70 corridor into the afternoon. This will help temperatures stay closer to average in this part of the area. Farther south and ahead of the front, highs will still be toasty in the upper 90s and triple digits.

As we go through the afternoon we will have to watch out for a few new storms to develop to the west. The chance of rain for the Wichita Metro will remain low but cannot be ruled out.

A strong to severe storm will be possible in far Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska later this afternoon and evening. Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats.

A few showers and storms will drop north to south through the night. Another boundary will move in from the north late Wednesday and we will be sandwiched between the two, keeping the chance for a random shower or storm in the forecast. We will need to keep an eye to the northwest again for the possibility of a strong to severe storm.

There will be a bigger push of cooler air later this week. It will not feel like the last week of July with highs falling into the lower 80s and 70s by Friday.

We will gradually dry out over the weekend as the front exits and temperatures will begin to warm back up.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 98 Wind: NE 8-18

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 72 Wind: NE/N 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 93 Wind: NE/E 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 71 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 87 Lo: 68 Partly to mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower or storm.

Fri: Hi: 82 Lo: 64 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of a shower or storm.

Sat: Hi: 84 Lo: 68 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 88 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 94 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, breezy.