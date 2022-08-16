It is nice to see some moisture on Storm Tracker Radar again. A front is slowly sliding through the region and will keep a chance for spotty showers and storms around through the day.

If it is dry where you are this morning, your chance is coming. Wet weather will be hit or miss while gradually sinking south through the day. Rain favored northern parts of the area early this morning but there have already been some spotty showers developing south of I-70.

Most potential storms will stay below severe thresholds but we will still need to keep an eye on our easternmost counties and the Oklahoma Panhandle. Non-severe showers and storms could be capable of heavier rainfall at times.

In addition to the wet weather, northerly winds and more clouds will finally help temperatures cool off. Highs will range from the 70s to the 90s. It will be an average day temperature-wise in Wichita but Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska will feel more like fall.

Once the sun goes down, the chance of rain will shift south of I-70 and this is how we will begin our Wednesday. As the front sinks south it will take the moisture with it and the area will gradually dry out north to south through the day.

The cool down continues tomorrow but we will rebound to wrap up the work week. Highs will reach the low 90s Friday but will also be closer to average so at least we won’t have to endure high heat.

Another dip into the 80s quickly follows as another disturbance moves into the region. Showers and storms will be possible into and over the weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 91 Wind: N 8-18

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 82 Wind: N/NE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 61 Wind: NE/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 88 Lo: 63 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 85 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 87 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny.