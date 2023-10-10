Even though most of us will continue to stay dry today there is small chance for a shower or storm to the west this morning. Some of this rain will try to stick around and track farther east but is not much of a concern.

A stronger southerly breeze and sunshine will give temperatures a warmer boost. You will still want to grab a jacket before heading out this morning despite a return to the 80s later this afternoon.

Unseasonable warmth continues through the middle of the week but a big cooldown follows.

A strong storm system will roll through the Plains and also bring gusty winds and a chance for showers and storms, some could be strong to severe at times.

A severe risk late Wednesday is mainly up to our north but worth keeping an eye on. During the day most of us will stay dry. Rain chances rise to the north and west after sundown.

There is a greater risk for strong to severe storms in Central Kansas during the afternoon and evening hours. Some moisture will also wrap back around into Western Kansas as temperatures start to cool down.

As moisture exits Thursday night, temperatures will get close to freezing to the northwest. There will be a brief window of opportunity for a quick rain/snow mix into early Friday morning in Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska but the chance of this happening is low.

Everyone will be much cooler to wrap up the work week. The weekend will be a pleasant one with chilly mornings, cool afternoons, and plenty of sunshine.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 82 Wind: SE 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 61 Wind: SE/S 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 84 Wind: S 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: S 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 84 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 61 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 62 Lo: 39 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 64 Lo: 38 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 64 Lo: 39 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 65 Lo: 40 Mostly sunny.