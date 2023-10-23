There are a few showers and non-severe storms tracking from Central into Northeast Kansas. Most of this activity will wrap up by mid to late morning.

Our weather to start the week will be similar to what we experienced over the weekend. Monday will be warm and windy.

Temperatures start to take a tumble by tomorrow and they will continue to slide down below average through the rest of the week. Some surges of moisture will help this temperature drop.

Rain chances will start to go up in Central Kansas tonight and the commute will be a damp one tomorrow morning. Western Kansas will not be as damp but it may not be completely dry either.

Cloud cover to the east holds strong mid-week which will keep a better chance for rain between Central and Eastern Kansas. Another surge of moisture moves in late Wednesday into Thursday. By this time there could be as much as an inch of rain or more from South Central to Eastern Kansas.

As temperatures continue to drop into and over the weekend, we will need to monitor the potential for a wintry mix to the northwest. A very big change by the end of the week compared to how it starts.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 88 Wind: S 15-30

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: S 15-25

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, windy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 73 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 63 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 72 Lo: 58 Cloudy, windy. 60% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 74 Lo: 47 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 60 Lo: 39 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers.

Sat: Hi: 57 Lo: 34 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers.

Sun: Hi: 56 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers.

Mon: Hi: 54 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, breezy.