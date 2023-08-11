A Heat Advisory has returned to the area. The combination of hot temperatures and the humidity will make for dangerous conditions today, especially across the eastern half of the area.

Afternoon highs in the 90s will be widespread but it will feel as hot as 105 to 109 for areas in the Heat Advisory. Brace yourselves for a steamy day ahead.

There will be some rain around through the day but the majority of the area should stay dry. Early in the day a few spotty showers and storms will favor areas southwest.

This moisture will crawl to the east through the day but storms should remain below severe limits until later this afternoon and evening. That is when new storms will develop between Southwest, Central, and Northeast Kansas.

There is a risk of a strong to severe storm later today. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the main threats.

A few showers and storms will track west to east during the night. Our Friday night will not be a washout but some of us will be woken up in the middle of the night by some thunder.

A few showers and rumbles will track west to east through Saturday but a washout is still not expected and this chance is not worth cancelling any outdoor plans. Saturday will also be just as hot as today.

By the evening, stronger storms will begin to move into Southwest Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle.

These storms will need to be monitored closely because some could be strong to severe.

This will also be the start of a storm complex that will track east through the night and favor the southern half of the area.

We will gradually dry out early Sunday with rain shifting east. However, there will be another risk of strong to severe storms late Sunday.

Storm chances will be lower into next week and we will also briefly dip into the 80s but then quickly return to the 90s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 96 Wind: SW 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 72 Wind: SW/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 96 Wind: SE/NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 71 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 93 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 85 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 89 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 94 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 95 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 92 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.