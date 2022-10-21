We are trading that cool fall feel in for a late summer surge. Get ready for all of us to jump back into the 80s. With a good deal of sunshine, we will warm quickly through lunch. Winds pick up a little bit today, especially in south central Kansas.

Because of the breezy conditions, we are experiencing elevated fire danger through Friday. This is going to be the main story through the weekend along with the heat.

Fire Weather Warnings are in place in northern Oklahoma through this evening. Even if you are not in the warning, it is best to not burn as fires can and will get out of hand quickly.

Expect a hot weekend. Most of us will be in the mid to upper 80s. A few spots could even bump up toward the 90 degree mark. This lingers through Sunday. It will also be a dry weekend.

Sunday night we begin to watch our next potent cold front swing into the region. This will significantly change our temperatures from a summer to fall feel.

Along that front, we have a few showers and storms that could form late Sunday.

The Storm Prediction Center shows a chance for a stronger storm from northeast into central Kansas. This is a rather small window for stronger storms late Sunday night. Gusty winds would be the main concern.

This stalls out giving us the chance for a bit more widespread rainfall on Monday. The better chance looks to the south and east.

Latest model trends are even keeping a lingering system into Tuesday as well. Keep your fingers crossed for some nice rainfall in your area.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 86 Wind: SW 10-25

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 54 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 86 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, windy. Lo: 62 Wind: S 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 88 Lo: 56 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 67 Lo: 42 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 65 Lo: 39 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 62 Lo: 41 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 69 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 68 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, windy.