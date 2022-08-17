We will have another chance for rain today but like yesterday, moisture will be limited and mainly impact southern parts of the area. Severe weather is not expected but there could be a brief heavier shower or thunderstorm. If there are any raindrops to the north they will be in the form of sprinkles or mist due to early overcast skies trying to squeeze out moisture.

Now that the front has pushed all the way through, the cooldown will continue today. High temperatures will be pleasant and below average in the 70s and 80s.

Rain chances during the afternoon do not look too good as moisture continues to sink south. Clouds will begin to break and decrease to the north. High pressure builds back in tonight which will help dry us right back out.

More sun Thursday will help temperatures rebound closer to average but then we will take another dip over the weekend. This next dip will be accompanied by more rain chances.

A shower or storm could return to the area as early as Thursday to the north as another front begins to slide down into the area.

We will need to keep an eye on the Kansas/Nebraska line late in the afternoon and evening. A strong to severe storm capable of hail and wind will be possible.

This will be the start of an unsettled trend that will last through the weekend. There will be another chance for a strong to severe storm late Friday between Central and Eastern Kansas.

For those with outdoor plans this weekend, it will not be a washout and the chance of higher rainfall amounts will favor southern parts of the area.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 80 Wind: N/NE 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 61 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 89 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 63 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 91 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 87 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 85 Lo: 64 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny.