We have another hot day ahead. A Heat Advisory will be in effect through this evening. Some of the highest heat indices will range from 103 to 110.

Even though we will soon get a break from these hot days we still have to endure a few more. Heat Warnings which include the Wichita Metro have been extended through Wednesday.

High temperatures in the 90s and triple digits will continue to be common.

Early in the day there is a small chance for a shower or storm to the northwest and closer to the Kansas/Nebraska line. Most of us will stay dry though.

There is a better chance for some storms to the north and west later this evening and into the overnight.

There is an isolated severe storm risk with damaging wind gusts and large hail being the main storm threats. A few storms will track into portions of Central Kansas before weakening.

We will dry back out by Wednesday and then another stormy wave moves in mainly from the west during the evening.

This pattern of dry days and damp nights, for some, continues Thursday. A couple of stronger storms will be possible to the west again Thursday evening.

Rain and thunderstorm chances look better for Wichita by the end of the work week. This is also when we will begin to get a break from triple digit highs.

A stronger front moves in over the weekend which will help spark on and off storm chances and also cool temperatures down to the 80s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 104 Wind: S/SW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 78 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 103 Wind: S/SW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 75 Wind: S/N 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 100 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 97 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 92 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 88 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 86 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 88 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy.