We kick off the month of May with pleasant conditions. Temperatures this morning are worthy of a jacket but we will see a nice afternoon with highs in the 60s and 70s later today. Skies will be bright and the breeze will not be too strong.

Most of us will be dry but there is a boundary to our west that will spark some moisture nearby. There is a small chance that a shower or storm skims the far southwest corner of the area later this afternoon and evening but this does not look likely right now.

It will be another chilly night with lows in the 30s and 40s. A Freeze Warning will be in effect to the north into Tuesday morning, this is where low temperatures will get closer to the freezing mark.

High pressure will dominate today into Tuesday. There will be another small chance of a random shower or storm reaching the far southwest corner of the area Tuesday night but most of us will stay dry until we get into the middle of the week.

Rain and thunderstorm chances will start to rise Wednesday, especially by Wednesday night into Thursday as a warm front tracks through the region. As chances for moisture go up, so will our temperatures.

So far, severe weather is not expected later this week but this could change. We are in the heart of severe season and it would be wise to be weather aware if thunderstorms are expected.

Rain and storms will be possible at times into and over the upcoming weekend as an area of low pressure takes its time moving through the region.

Temperatures will not take much of a hit later this week and they will stay above average.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 69 Wind: NW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 40 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 73 Wind: N 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 45 Wind: N/NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 75 Lo: 55 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 83 Lo: 59 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 81 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 80 Lo: 57 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 77 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 80 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy, breezy.