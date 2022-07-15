Dangerous heat and humidity will not only take us into the weekend but it will continue over the weekend as well. A Heat Advisory has started getting extended through Saturday evening.

After a warm start this morning, many of us will heat up into the triple digits. Once you factor in the humidity it will feel a degree or two hotter.

If you have outdoor plans this weekend please do so safely and responsibly. We do not want to see anyone undergo heat illness. We will need to practice heat safety through next week and more heat alerts will likely be needed to account for highs in the upper 90s and triple digits.

There will be a few waves of energy that could spark some showers and storms through Saturday. One of those waves is moving through the area this morning. A few showers and non-severe storms are tracking south.

Expect drier skies by midday and then another slim storm chance will develop to the north and west by evening. Severe weather is not expected.

Unsettled conditions will linger through the night and Saturday. The first half of the weekend will not be a washout but we will need to be weather aware, especially during the evening Saturday when a few new storms could develop. There will also be some stronger storms in Nebraska that will eject into Northern Kansas. Storms will be weaker during the overnight and track southeast into early Sunday morning.

Even though our days look mainly dry next week we may have to keep an eye on our evenings and overnights for an isolated shower or storm.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or a storm. Hi: 102 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or a storm. Lo: 75 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or a storm. Hi: 101 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or a storm. Lo: 74 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 99 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 100 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 102 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 99 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 100 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 101 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy.