There is not much rain around just yet, spotty showers and sprinkles have been confined to the north. Despite most of us starting Thursday dry early this morning, more of the area will be included in a chance of rain and turn mostly cloudy.

There will be an increasing chance of spotty showers by midday and especially during the afternoon. An area of low pressure spinning through the region will be the culprit.

Temperatures this morning are not too chilly and above freezing thanks to a southerly breeze. Despite the southerly direction our highs will not be too warm due to rain and clouds around.

Spotty showers will linger through the evening and into the overnight. Rain will mainly be light and the chance of hearing a rumble of thunder is low.

The timeframe from the overnight into Friday morning is when we will begin to see conditions dry out. Low pressure to the south will continue to spin a shower or sprinkle near the Kansas/Oklahoma line but clouds will gradually break through the day and for many of us our brief opportunity for moisture will be done.

There will be an impact to our temperatures as we cool a few degrees but the slightly cooler change the next couple of days is not expected to be significant. Beginning over the weekend we will gain some more degrees day by day.

Weather worries will be at a minimum this weekend and through the end of the month, good news for Halloween activities. November starts dry and mild.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain. Hi: 64 Wind: SE 10-25

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. 30% chance of rain. Lo: 46 Wind: SE/NE 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 63 Wind: NE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 42 Wind: NE/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 63 Lo: 44 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 66 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 69 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 73 Lo: 51 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 73 Lo: 49 Mostly sunny windy.

Thu: Hi: 73 Lo: 47 Mostly sunny, windy.