T.J.'s Forecast: Mild Sunday for some, even warmer as we kick-start the workweek

Winds have switched back around to the south for our Sunday and that has made for quite the pleasant day, especially out across SW Kansas where temps rose into the 60s. Southerly flow will prevail through the overnight as a warm front continues to move our way. This will give us increasing cloud cover and more above average conditions into Monday morning.

Clouds will be rather thick as we kick-start the workweek as a result of the front but highs will still be surging back into the 40s and 50s with 60s yet again out west.

By tomorrow night, the trailing cold front will begin to makes its move into Kansas and this will bring with in the chance for more wintry weather. There could be a few snow showers in NW neighborhoods but the best chance arrives on Tuesday across the entire viewing area. NW Kansas into NC Kansas have the best chances at picking up some minor accumulations out of this system before it races eastward. Totals look to be on the order of 1-2" or so with hightest amounts along the Kansas-Nebraska stateline.

High pressure briefly builds in Thursday and that will give us lots of sunshine before our moisture chances return on Thursday. As this disturbance passes by it could spark up a few rain or snow showers but chances are very slim. Both of these systems will bring colder air to Kansas but a nice rebound sets up by Friday and Saturday. Highs look to climb right back up into the 40s and 50s. A weak front does sink its way southward to kickstart the weekend but as it looks now, we'll remain dry with just some thicker cloud cover as it moves through.

Have a great night and Go Chiefs!!

-T.J.