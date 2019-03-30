T.J.'s Forecast: Much colder conditions on tap Saturday night into Sunday

NW winds have taken over the state, which will continue to usher in below average conditions tonight into Sunday.

This has been developing behind the frontal boundary and low that dumped some heavy rains, and early Spring snow on Kansas. Amounts topped out over 2" for some neighborhoods in Northern Kansas.

You don't want to put those heavy jackets away just yet either, as colder air is on the docket. High pressure is now building in behind that system which will bring quieter conditions. This storm is now east of us and drier air will continue to filter in, clearing out our skies through the next 12 hours.

This will also bring calmer wins through the latter half of the weekend as well as a lot of sunshine for Sunday. Temps will be quite cold for this time of year Sunday morning, with readings in the 20s and 30s and wind chills in the teens and 20s.

Highs will warm back into the 40s and 50s for Sunday afternoon.

The warming trend will continue into the start of the workweek as well with a mix of clouds and sunshine on tap for Monday and Tuesday. The warmer temps will be streaming in out ahead of another front that looks to bring the shower and storm threat back to the region by Wednesday into Thursday. There also looks to be a fair amount of energy in the atmosphere as this moves in so we'll have to watch for any severe weather potential. Stay with Storm Track 3 for the latest. By late in the week, highs will be warming back into the 60s and 70s with another shot at rain by the start of next weekend!

Have a great night!

-T.J.