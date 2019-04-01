T.J.'s Forecast: Pleasant closeout to the weekend, warming some by Monday

High pressure has been sinking south and eastward throughout the last 24 hours and that has brought lots of sunshine to the region.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Our winds have also switched back around to the south and this will bring more warmth to the viewing area as we progress into the start of the workweek. A weak upper-level disturbance is situated to our west though and this will bring the slim chance of a sprinkle or flurry to our SW neighborhoods. It will also bring more clouds tonight.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

This continues to pull away from us, and we'll see more sunshine for our Monday. A mix of clouds and sunshine is on the docket as kick-start the week with highs climbing back into the 50s and 60s. A weak boundary will sink southward into the day on Tuesday bringing the winds briefly around to the NW across Western Kansas but it's not expected to bring cooler air. Our warming trend will continue out ahead of a more potent system that arrives by Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

This looks to bring the shower and storm threat back to the state. There does look to be a potential for some stronger to even severe storms which is something we'll be monitoring closely throughout the next few days. The showers and isolated thunder does look to linger throughout much of the central and eastern parts of the state Thursday before we do see a bit of clearing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Temperatures will be rebounding yet again with highs in the 70s by Friday and Saturday. Another disturbance moves our way late Friday and into the weekend and this looks to bring more rain chances and a brief cool-down.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Have a great night!

-T.J.