Weather Blog

T.J.'s Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible across parts of Kansas yet again

By:

Posted: May 22, 2019 12:47 PM CDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 12:47 PM CDT

Parts of the state are under a MODERATE RISK of severe weather later on this afternoon into the evening as a boundary starts to set up shop across the state. All forms of severe weather are possible, including tornadoes. Gusty winds and large hail are also primary hazards. Here's the latest! 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National / World

Trending Stories

Top Stories

Video Center