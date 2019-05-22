T.J.'s Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible across parts of Kansas yet again
Parts of the state are under a MODERATE RISK of severe weather later on this afternoon into the evening as a boundary starts to set up shop across the state. All forms of severe weather are possible, including tornadoes. Gusty winds and large hail are also primary hazards. Here's the latest!
