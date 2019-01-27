T.J.'s Forecast: Sunday's warmth erased by an Arctic front on the move, much colder by Monday

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

It's been a great closeout to the weekend so far with a fair amount of sunshine and much above average temps. Highs climbed into the 50s and 60s and we'll stay mild into the evening and overnight as well. Downslope to SW flow has continued for our day today but that will change tonight as our next Arctic front moves in.

This will swing those winds back around to the NW making for quite the bitter day tomorrow. Temps will be falling into the 30s tonight but they won't be rebounding for our Monday. They'll continue to fall behind this boundary with afternoon highs only in the 20s and 30s.

Gusty NW winds will make it feel more like the teens and 20s so you're going to want to get the winter jackets back out again. Lows fall back into the teens and 20s tomorrow night with wind chills likely into the single digits.

It'll actually be quite seasonable for our Tuesday with temps topping out in the 30s and 40s but another frontal passage will give us a reinforcing blast of colder air. Highs will struggle to make it out of the 20s throughout the state on Wednesday but the positive is we will have a lot of sunshine. High pressure begins to build eastward making for some ridging and also moderating conditions. Highs will surge back into the 50s on Friday with 60s expected by the start of the weekend. It will be feeling a lot more like Spring by Saturday so make sure you get out and enjoy it. Aside from our precip. chances tomorrow, our 7-day forecast looks dry and quiet with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies all the way into next weekend.

Have a great rest of your Sunday!

-T.J.