T.J.'s Forecast: Sunshine holds with more warming for Monday afternoon
Our warming trend is continuing for our first day of April! Not joking around here as we will be more seasonable for this time of the year! Highs will be climbing back into the 60s but tune in to see how warm we'll get in the days ahead and when our shower and storm chances return.
National / World
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- AP sources: Trump considers adding 'immigration...
- Trump suffers setbacks in environmental rulings...
- Boeing, FAA say more time needed for fix of...
- Biden team blasts 'trolls' amid scrutiny over...
- Game of Thrones takes over Bellagio fountains in...