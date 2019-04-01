Weather Blog

T.J.'s Forecast: Sunshine holds with more warming for Monday afternoon

By:

Posted: Apr 01, 2019 12:38 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 01, 2019 12:38 PM CDT

Our warming trend is continuing for our first day of April! Not joking around here as we will be more seasonable for this time of the year! Highs will be climbing back into the 60s but tune in to see how warm we'll get in the days ahead and when our shower and storm chances return.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National / World

Trending Stories

Top Stories

Video Center