T.J.'s Forecast: Warm-up continues into Sunday, Arctic front moves in Monday Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Temperatures have rebounded very nicely for our Saturday and we have seen a fair amount of sunshine. Many of us climbed into the 40s and 50s which is above average for this time of the year. Even more warmth will felt by our Sunday as breezy, downslope flow continues. This will make for a mild Sunday afternoon with highs surging back up into the 50s for many and even 60s across SW Kansas.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

This is all developing out ahead our next Arctic boundary that is slated to move in Monday. Precipitation will be minimal but we do have a slim chance at a few rain or snow showers as the front pushes through. Highs will be seasonable on Monday but will be falling through the day into the night with lows tumbling down into the 20s and teens.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tuesday will actually stay seasonable but another front will pass by which will drag with it more bitter cold. Highs will struggle to make it out of the 20s on Wednesday as high pressure builds in from the north. The brutal cold doesn't last all that long though as this high moves eastward bringing us some return flow across the Plains. This will make for a nice moderation in our temps by Thursday. Friday and Saturday are looking even warmer with most of the state climbing into the 50s and even 60s on Saturday for southern communities. Our pattern does remain quiet in terms of precipitation with dry conditions on tap Tuesday into the weekend.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Have a great night!

-T.J.