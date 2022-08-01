The break from the heat was nice but is back as we begin the month of August. We wrapped up the weekend with highs in the 90s but most of us were also close to average so that was just a taste of what we can expect this week.

Take it easy if you have to be outdoors, the humidity will make the heat feel oppressive. A Heat Advisory will be in effect today and tomorrow due to heat indices reaching 103+.

A mid-week disturbance will briefly switch our winds out of the north, taking high temperatures from the triple digits to the 90s which is the coolest it will be this week.

There will also not be much rain. There is a small chance of a storm later today in far Southwest Kansas and along the Oklahoma Panhandle. The expected wind shift the middle of this week could also spark a shower or storm Tuesday night and Wednesday. First to the northwest and then the rest of the area will need to keep an eye on Storm Tracker Radar.

We are on the tail end of a Marginal Risk for severe weather that includes a few of our counties closer to Northeast Kansas. This is where a strong to severe storm will be possible late in the afternoon and evening Wednesday.

We are back to a hot and mainly dry pattern until a system is able to swing through and break it. For now, most of the disturbances in the region will stay to the north while we bake.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 100 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 74 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 103 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 77 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 102 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Thu: Hi: 99 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 99 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sun: Hi: 97 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 96 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny.