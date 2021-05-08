WICHITA, Kan.(KSNW) – UPDATE: According to Saline County Emergency Management, the City of Salina turned on its Tornado sirens around 10:15 p.m. The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for the area until 11 p.m. and asking people to seek shelter now.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Tornado Watch for portions of Northeast Kansas until 1 a.m.

According to the NWS, large hail and isolated tornadoes are possible, as well as an increased risk of damaging winds.

Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman say the areas include Dickinson, Geary, Morris and Ottawa counties.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for portions of northeast Kansas until 1 AM CDT. Very large hail and isolated tornadoes are possible early this evening, with an increasing risk of damaging winds with the storms after dark. #KSwx pic.twitter.com/aVK5flbW0p — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) May 8, 2021