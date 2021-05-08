Tornado Watch is in effect for portions of northeast Kansas

Kansas and Wichita Weather Forecasts by Storm Track 3

by: KSN NEWS

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan.(KSNW) – UPDATE: According to Saline County Emergency Management, the City of Salina turned on its Tornado sirens around 10:15 p.m. The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for the area until 11 p.m. and asking people to seek shelter now.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Tornado Watch for portions of Northeast Kansas until 1 a.m.

According to the NWS, large hail and isolated tornadoes are possible, as well as an increased risk of damaging winds.

Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman say the areas include Dickinson, Geary, Morris and Ottawa counties.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories