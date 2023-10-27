Gusty north winds behind the cold front have arrived and you will begin to feel the colder change this morning. The front has also squeezed out a few showers south and east of Wichita but this rain will move out of the area by daybreak.

Some temperatures this morning have dropped below freezing to the northwest. Everyone will need an extra layer before heading out after recently experiencing some mild mornings.

We will see some more sun today as we sit under a partly cloudy sky but it will not help us gain much warmth. Highs in the 40s and 50s with a breeze will make you want to keep that extra layer on.

Temperatures fall even more tonight, many of us will drop below freezing. Those that do not will get close.

Freeze Warnings have been issued to account for the cold night ahead.

We gain more cloud cover through the night but skies should stay mainly dry. Moisture gradually fills in into Saturday. There will mainly be rain to the south and east with a wintry mix and snow to the north and west.

By Saturday night the chance for a wintry mix will rise from Southwest to Central Kansas. Northwest Kansas will likely see all snow. There will mainly be rain to the southeast but by Sunday morning some sleet, snow, and freezing rain could mix with the rain in South Central Kansas.

Snow and ice accumulations are expected to be light but could still cause travel troubles. Rainfall to the southeast could amount to .50″ to 1″ but flooding is not expected. Areas north and west will begin to dry out during Sunday afternoon. Areas south and east will begin to dry out during Sunday evening.

Even though Halloween is right around the corner this will not be the best weekend for outdoor activities. Not just because of the wet and wintry weather but also because of how chilly it will be.

If trick or treaters are not able to go out and get any candy this weekend they will have another chance on Tuesday. Much of next week is looking dry with temperatures gradually improving.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 53 Wind: N 10-25

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lo: 34 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Cloudy, breezy. 70% chance of rain. Hi: 45 Wind: NE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of a wintry mix. Lo: 31 Wind: N 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 37 Lo: 25 Cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of a wintry mix.

Mon: Hi: 46 Lo: 27 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 46 Lo: 27 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 52 Lo: 32 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 60 Lo: 34 Mostly sunny, windy.

Fri: Hi: 63 Lo: 38 Mostly sunny, windy.