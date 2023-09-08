A few showers and storms bubbled up late last night between Central and Eastern Kansas. Much of this activity has shifted to our east and the rest of the day will be dry.

The day ahead will be another warm one with high temperatures in the 90s but it will not feel too toasty out there. There will also be more sunshine.

There will still be some haze too as smoke from Canadian wildfires lingers in the upper levels of our atmosphere.

That means there will still be some impacts at the surface when it comes to poor air quality. However, conditions should not be as bad or noticeable as what we have seen over the last couple of days.

A big pattern shift over the weekend will help our air quality improve. Rain chances will go up and temperatures will start to go down.

The next chance for rain will be late tonight into early Saturday, mainly to the north and west.

After that, there will be a better chance for storms starting to the northwest Saturday evening.

Storms will need to be monitored closely because isolated strong to severe storms will be possible to the west. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the main threats.

Storms that start to the northwest will track into Southwest Kansas through the night. Portions of Central Kansas could be impacted too.

A shower or storm mainly to the north and west could be around into Sunday. We will need to be weather aware again by the late afternoon and evening hours as another severe risk to the west develops.

Wichita’s chances for rain will go up by the end of the weekend and many of us can expect a damp at times start to the new work week. This is also when high temperatures will experience a big drop and the days that follow will be pleasant.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 92 Wind: E 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 65 Wind: E 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 92 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 87 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 77 Lo: 60 Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 78 Lo: 57 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 79 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 81 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 84 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy.