We will start to turn up the heat today. Many of our high temperatures return to the 90s. Brace yourselves for hotter days ahead.

Temperatures will keep heating up through the rest of the week until we see some highs reach the triple digits by the weekend. With the humidity factored in it will feel a few degrees hotter than 100 during the warmest part of the day.

This high heat will continue into next week. Dry conditions will hold into next week too due to a stubborn area of high pressure. There is a boundary to our north that will sweep through the region over the next 48 hours.

There will be a brief shift of our winds out of the north and northeast Thursday but this will not suppress any of the warmth that will be creeping into the area. Also, any moisture associated with the frontal passage will miss us.

Winds will quickly switch back out of the south Friday and they will be breezy. Southerly flow will continue to transport hot and humid conditions into the Sunflower State. We will have to wait at least until the end of next week for a potential change in temperatures and some moisture.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 91 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 66 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 94 Wind: S/NE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 65 Wind: NE/E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 97 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 101 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 101 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 100 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 100 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 101 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny.