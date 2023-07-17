Most of us are pretty quiet this morning with mainly dry conditions.

However, areas between Central and Eastern Kansas will need to be weather aware. A few storms will be possible early in the day.

One or two storms could pack a punch and turn severe. Damaging wind gusts and hail are the main storm threats. Areas west will be much drier.

It will also be a hot start to the new week. Highs in the 90s will be common and may even push into the triple digits to the southwest.

As temperatures slip back down into the 60s and 70s during the night, there will be a storm complex nearby that could skim the Kansas/Nebraska line with some rain into early Tuesday.

Tuesday will be very hot with high temperatures in the upper 90s and triple digits. Heat indices will be up to around 105 with the humidity factored in. A Heat Advisory has been issued for much of the area due to the dangerous conditions expected.

After we get through the hottest day of the week our temperatures will start to cool back down. Highs will be below average into and over the weekend.

There will continue to be spotty showers and storms around at times. During the day Tuesday most of us will be dry but then a few showers and storms will move in from the west and mainly impact Northern and Western Kansas during the night.

Late Wednesday will also need to be monitored due to potential for a few storms. The Storm Prediction Center has issued an isolated severe risk to the north.

The second half of the week and the weekend will also have a chance for rain but it does not look to be a washout.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 95 Wind: SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 75 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 101 Wind: SE/SW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 75 Wind: S/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 96 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 85 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 85 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.