Most of us are dry to start the day but we gradually enter into an active pattern. There are a few showers that have been confined to our Oklahoma Panhandle counties.

Some of this activity will drift east into the afternoon which will bring more cloud cover into the rest of the area and also bring a chance of rain for some of our Central Kansas counties later today.

Temperatures will still be able to warm to the 70s despite the increase in clouds. The breeze will also be stronger and out of the south which will help with the warmth during the afternoon.

Later in the afternoon and evening we will need to keep a close eye on our Southwest Kansas and Oklahoma Panhandle counties for new thunderstorm development.

Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible. Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be the main storm threats.

A few showers and storms will drift east through the night. This chance looks to favor areas south of I-70. There will be some leftovers to start Thursday mainly between Central and Eastern Kansas.

While rain coverage does not look too impressive early Thursday morning, more scattered showers and storms will begin to develop later in the afternoon.

Thursday will be a weather aware day with more of the area included in a severe risk. All forms of severe weather will be possible. The threat of a tornado will be farther south around and south of the Kansas/Oklahoma line.

Storms will need to be monitored through the evening and possibly into the overnight.

Conditions will turn drier into early Friday. Most of us will start to get a break from wet and stormy conditions. There will still be a chance for a shower or storm mainly to the north Friday.

Saturday does not look too active but then storm chances will be on the rise again to wrap up the weekend.

We will not only need to keep an eye on these unsettled conditions into next week too but we will also need to brace ourselves for the upcoming warmth. Portions of Central Kansas will get close to 90 on Saturday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 75 Wind: N/S 10-20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 54 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 78 Wind: S/SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 59 Wind: SE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 83 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 88 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 85 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 84 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 85 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 83 Lo: 57 Partly cloudy, windy.