Travel troubles continue to remain at a minimum thanks to high pressure. Even though our next system is on the approach, much of the region is benefiting from quiet conditions as many people hit the road and skies.

You will notice some changes today as the system approaches. There will be a stronger breeze, more clouds, and a small chance of rain. Also, watch out for patchy fog this morning.

Any moisture later today will be in the form of a light shower, drizzle, and/or mist. There will not be much of an impact to our high temperatures since winds will primarily be out of the south. Mid-week will continue to be mild.

Winds will begin to shift out of the north later today as a boundary tracks west to east into Thursday. This will create a wide range in early morning temperatures to start Thanksgiving.

There will also be a slightly better chance of spotty showers during the overnight and into Thursday. Just allow some extra time for travel and we should be able to navigate area roads and highways without too many issues.

As gusty north winds spill cooler air into the area we will need to watch out for a switch from rain to a mix or snow, especially to the southwest. There could be a switch to rain/snow to the north too.

Light accumulations are looking like a possibility and may skim the southwest corner of the area. There is a better chance of snow farther south into Texas.

In addition to the moisture and gusty winds there will also be a dip in our temperatures. Highs will mainly be in the 40s the next few days but we will see a nice rebound after that.

As low pressure dips south it will continue to produce moisture but mainly to our south. There could still be a shower or sprinkle in our area early Friday to the south and east.

Rain and rain/snow will lift out of the Southern Plains and impact our area late Friday and Saturday. The best chance of moisture and potential for slower travel will mainly be between Central and Eastern Kansas.

This system will pull away from us by the end of the weekend and temperatures will begin to improve. Winds will still be breezy at times. Another mid-week system may be on the horizon which could spark some moisture and drop our temperatures again.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 57 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain. Lo: 42 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain. Hi: 49 Wind: SE/N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 32 Wind: N 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 48 Lo: 32 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 48 Lo: 32 Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 53 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 57 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 61 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 50 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy, windy.