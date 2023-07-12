The hottest day of the week is here. High temperatures will be in the 90s and a few spots could reach the century mark.

Dew points will make the humidity oppressive and the heat dangerous. Much of the area will be under a Heat Advisory this afternoon and evening.

Heat indices will reach 105 to 110. Please stay hydrated and limit time outdoors. If you have to be outside then be sure to take frequent breaks.

There is a front on the way that will soon help bring the heat down to normal levels. It will also help spark some storms. There is not much rain around now and things should stay that way through much of the day with many of us staying dry.

By evening, anywhere from Southwest, Central, and into Eastern Kansas will need to be weather aware. As the front sinks south it will spark a few storms that could turn strong to severe.

The main storm threats are damaging wind gusts and large hail. As the front sinks south so will the storms through the night.

Once the front sinks all the way south into Thursday it will still be a steamy day but not as hot. Many of us will eventually return to the 80s by the weekend.

Even though the front will be to our south Thursday it will still be nearby and help keep conditions unsettled. There will be another risk of seeing a couple of strong to severe storms.

A spotty shower or storm will be around through the day but the best chance of seeing a stronger storm will be during the evening and overnight.

This spotty activity will continue through Friday. Should a storm pack more of a punch this will happen mainly during the evening.

Storm chances will continue to be on and off through the weekend and into the start of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 99 Wind: S 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 74 Wind: S/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 94 Wind: NE/E 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 72 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 93 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 92 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 91 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, breezy.