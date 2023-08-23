Excessive Heat Warnings have been extended through 10pm Friday. It is already the middle of the week so at least we only have a few more days of dangerous heat.

There are also a few Heat Advisories that will be in effect through Thursday evening. We may also see these get extended through Friday.

Triple digit high temperatures will once again be common. There will be a few highs in the upper 90s sprinkled in. A breeze to the north and west will not provide much relief but rather just push the hot air around.

Heat alerts should be a thing of the past by the time we get into the weekend. Afternoon highs will dip into the 90s and 80s thanks to a cold front that will cut through the Plains. Temperatures will be warm but still near average into early next week.

Before the front moves in, high pressure will hold on over the next couple of days. The cold front will be on the approach through Thursday and then begin to move in from the north on Friday.

Northwest Kansas will be a bit cooler than everyone else Friday thanks to the front and it will also begin to bring rain chances back to the area. A few showers and storms will be possible mainly north of I-70 late Friday and during the night.

Spotty showers and storms will be around through the weekend but it will not be a washout. The best opportunity for rain will be during evenings and overnights. We will start to turn drier again early next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 103 Wind: SW/S 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 76 Wind: S/SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 103 Wind: SW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 77 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 104 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 94 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 90 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 92 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 94 Lo: 69 Mostly sunny.