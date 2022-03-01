Get outdoors and enjoy another beautiful spring-like day. The chill this morning is not too bad and then temperatures will warm quickly once the sun is up. Highs will not have any trouble reaching the 70s and may touch 80 in a few spots. As we begin to spend more time outside let us remember not to be the spark that starts a fire. We have gotten a head start on wildfire season due to dry conditions. Winds will not be too strong today but there could be some gusts up to 20 mph.

Most high temperatures will peak this week on Wednesday. There will be more cities that top out in the upper 70s and low 80s. We will shave a few degrees off of the warmth through the rest of the work week as our next system approaches.

With the exception of a sprinkle to the north into Thursday, there will not be much moisture around until we get into the weekend. An isolated shower or storm is possible Friday, chances will rise during the evening and overnight. While a chance of rain, and possibly a rumble, lingers Saturday there will be a wintry component to the west behind a potent cold front. This is where a chance of rain and snow will be possible.

The front pushes all the way through by the end of the weekend. Highs will be in the 50s and 40s. There will also be a similar set-up Sunday regarding our chances of precipitation. There will be a chance of rain mixed with snow to the west and a chance of rain between Central and Eastern Kansas. For anyone with outdoor plans, it will not be damp all weekend but be prepared to have a plan B.

The KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 76 Wind: W 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 39 Wind: S/W 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 79 Wind: W/SW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 41 Wind: SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 76 Lo: 48 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 74 Lo: 51 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 70 Lo: 33 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 55 Lo: 28 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 51 Lo: 30 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 52 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy.