It is going to be a warm and sunny start to the new week. Many of our high temperatures will be above average. After a cool and comfy morning we will heat up into the 80s.

This warmth will be a common trend through much of this week. The first week of fall will feel more like the first week of summer.

High pressure is in the driver’s seat which will keep us sunny with light winds early this week. This will be the dominant feature that will keep us pretty dry through much of the work and school week.

Some rain chances will attempt to squeeze themselves into the forecast but they are looking low so far. The next chance will be late Tuesday when a shower or storm could develop between Southwest and Central Kansas.

After that, we will have to wait until the latter part of the week for more rain and storm chances but those also do not look great.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 88 Wind: NW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 59 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 88 Wind: E/SW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 62 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 87 Lo: 63 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 89 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 88 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 88 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.