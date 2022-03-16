We will begin to notice some changes as we head into mid-week. A strong southerly breeze will send many high temperatures into the 70s. It will be a little cooler but still pleasant in the 60s to the northwest as our next front moves in.

Breezy and dry conditions will mean high fire danger again. Fire Weather Warnings in South Central Kansas and Kay county in Oklahoma will be in effect from 12pm to 7pm. Outdoor burning is discouraged as any fires that are started could be difficult to get under control and spread quickly.

We desperately need moisture and it is on the way. Much of our Wednesday will stay dry but you will notice an increase in clouds from west to east as high pressure breaks down. Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska will be the first ones to see rain, possibly mixed with snow, late tonight. Rain will spread and blossom in the rest of the area through Thursday. This will be a dynamic system with a few rumbles of thunder possible while there could be a rain/snow mix to the west.

As moisture tracks west to east and temperatures begin to fall even more tomorrow evening, there could be a period of snow to the west rather than mixing with rain. A chance of rain/snow will shift into Central Kansas Thursday night. Any accumulation of wintry weather will be light but it would still be wise to allow some extra travel time as this system tracks through the area.

There could be a lingering shower into Friday but the rest of the weekend will be dry. After a cooler second half of the work week we will rebound nicely into the 60s and 70s on Saturday and Sunday. The break between systems will be brief as another widespread rain is expected by Monday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 76 Wind: S 10-25

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 46 Wind: S/N 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, windy. 60% chance of rain. Hi: 64 Wind: N 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, windy. 60% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 35 Wind: N 15-25

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 60 Lo: 36 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 70 Lo: 41 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 73 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 62 Lo: 44 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 66 Lo: 39 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers.

Wed: Hi: 58 Lo: 34 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy.