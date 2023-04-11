Warm, windy, and dry conditions will bring high fire danger back to the area. Fire Weather Warnings to the north and west will be in effect through our Tuesday.

Currently, southerly winds are not too bad early this morning but gusts later today could reach 40 to 45 mph, especially to the west. Southerly flow is also keeping us above freezing this morning before we warm to the 70s and 80s.

Skies will yield plenty of sunshine between today and tomorrow. Our next system is in sight in the western third of the country but will not arrive until later this week.

In the meantime, expect more warm, windy, and dry conditions before rain chances return late in the work week.

High fire danger will continue Wednesday and winds will be stronger too.

Moisture will be nearby to our north and west into Thursday. Much of the day will be dry before a chance of showers of storms develops by the evening to the west.

A spotty chance for rain and rumbles will track east through Thursday night. While a spotty shower or storm could be around during the day Friday, a better chance will line up later in the afternoon and evening.

Some leftovers cannot be ruled out into early Saturday but we will play another waiting game before more rain returns to the area. This next system will also cool our temperatures down. Highs will range from the 50s to the 80s Friday with the coolest temperatures to the northwest. Everyone will be in the 60s Saturday before we gradually gain some warmth.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 79 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 53 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 81 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 54 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 80 Lo: 58 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 83 Lo: 48 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 68 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 70 Lo: 46 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 73 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 71 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy, breezy.