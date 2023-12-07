Thursday will be warm and windy before a cooler change arrives. Some spots could get close to or even break record highs, especially where temperatures will reach the 70s to the southwest.

Even though temperatures will be nice for this time of year, we will still have to deal with the wind. Gusts could reach 40 to 45 mph in portions of South Central Kansas where a Wind Advisory will be in effect today.

Skies will be sunny again today too but high pressure that has been locked in will start to move away from us as our next cold front approaches.

Friday will be noticeably cooler but the bottom drops out over the weekend. Keep in mind, the colder temperatures that are on the way is nothing we have not experienced, but the weather whiplash does still sting a bit.

Chances for moisture with this next system are still looking low. We will still have to watch out for an increasing chance for rain/snow showers to the northwest Friday with light rain and drizzle developing in South Central Kansas.

Any precipitation Friday night into early Saturday will mainly be in the form of snow to the west while Central Kansas could see some snow mix with rain. Only little accumulation of both rain and snow is expected but drivers Saturday morning should remain weather aware.

Another cold front is slated for early next week which will keep temperatures chilly and will also bring another small chance for rain and snow to the area.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 65 Wind: S 15-25

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 42 Wind: S/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 58 Wind: NE/N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 34 Wind: NW/W 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 45 Lo: 25 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 47 Lo: 27 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 52 Lo: 27 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 47 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 42 Lo: 20 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 46 Lo: 24 Partly cloudy, breezy.