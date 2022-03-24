Less clouds and less wind today as moisture keeps getting pulled away to the east. A sprinkle or snowflake cannot be ruled out to the east where there will still be some stubborn clouds but most of the area will stay dry today. More sun will help high temperatures take a warmer turn into the 50s and 60s.

We will continue to warm all the way into the start of next week which will be a nice break from chilly, cloudy days that we have experienced since earlier this week.

Even though we are not expecting much moisture over the coming days, conditions may not be completely dry for some of us. There will be two pieces of energy that quickly track through the area and could spark a shower. First late tonight into Friday, then late Friday night into Saturday.

With conditions switching back to being mainly dry and temperatures warming back up, fire concerns are beginning to make their way back to the forecast. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for a few counties to the north. It will be in effect Friday from 12pm to 9pm. This will likely be a running theme through the weekend and into next week as tame winds begin to increase again.

We will have to wait until we begin to head into the middle of next week for beneficial moisture to help with fire concerns. The chance of showers and storms will rise late Tuesday and continue through Wednesday. This upcoming system will also reset temperatures by the middle of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 55 Wind: NW 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 35 Wind: W/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 65 Wind: N 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 36 Wind: N/SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 65 Lo: 39 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 73 Lo: 49 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 81 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 80 Lo: 43 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 62 Lo: 34 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 58 Lo: 32 Mostly cloudy, breezy.