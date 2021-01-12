Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warmer today, cooler and more active later in the week

Weather Blog

Temperatures continue to climb today. We are in the 50s and 60s this afternoon with a good amount of sunshine.

Clouds start to creep back into our skies by Wednesday morning which is a sign of more active weather to come. Temperatures top out in the 60s on Wednesday, then begin to tumble as a cold front comes through on Thursday.

Models are bringing a little bit more moisture into play with this front so a few showers, especially to the north, are likely.

Strong northerly wind will also be a big headline on Thursday. This will help to cool temperatures back to the 40s. We will want to watch for critical fire conditions out west due to dry conditions and strong wind.

Average conditions will return by the weekend as our focus turns to a system to the west, where we could expect more snow.

