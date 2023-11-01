Temperatures start to improve as we head into November. It will still be cold this morning with most of us starting the day below freezing but winds have switched out of the south. This flow will help afternoon highs rebound to the 50s and 60s.

It is November now after all so it is difficult to avoid chilly mornings. However, overnight lows will also gradually improve and will not be as cold over the coming days.

High pressure will continue to keep us dry so that means we have more sunshine on the way. It will also help block any moisture from reaching us as disturbances track to our north later this week.

The warming trend continues through the rest of the week. High temperatures will top out in the 60s and 70s as we head into the weekend. Plan to spend some time outdoors this weekend, especially after last weekend’s weather.

High pressure will not have as tight of a grip on the region by the end of the weekend. This will allow more clouds to build in and there will be a small chance for rain to the north and east into next week but conditions are still looking mainly dry. There will be a slight dip in temperatures into next week too but we will stay near the seasonal norm.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 53 Wind: S 10-25

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 33 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 60 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 38 Wind: SW 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 67 Lo: 46 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sat: Hi: 68 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 66 Lo: 47 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 65 Lo: 39 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers.

Tue: Hi: 61 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 63 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy.