We are off to a chilly start to the day. Temperatures this morning range from the 20s to the 40s. Freeze Warnings to the northeast will be in effect through 8am.

Despite the chilly start this morning, there will be a large temperature swing as we see afternoon highs rise to the 70s and 80s. Winds will also turn breezy.

Plenty of sunshine is expected today. Overall, it will be a quiet start to the week.

Rain and thunderstorm chances will return Tuesday. There is a small chance for a shower or storm late tonight between Southwest and South Central Kansas but most of us will stay dry.

Winds will be stronger Tuesday. It will also be warmer and mainly dry so fire danger will be high again, especially to the west.

We will need to monitor a chance for isolated storms between Western and Central Kansas. This will likely hold off until the latter part of our Tuesday.

Only a few of our counties are included in a Marginal Risk for severe weather. Should there be an isolated strong to severe storm, damaging wind gusts and large hail will be the main threats.

Most of this potential activity should wrap up by the time we head into the overnight. Therefore, you can expect a mainly dry start to Wednesday but it will be another weather aware day. More of the area will be under a risk of seeing a few strong to severe storms.

Storm development looks to occur during the latter part of the day again, so late afternoon and evening hours. There will be a couple more chances for showers and storms between Thursday and Friday as a front tracks through the region.

The front will also cool us down to temperatures that will be below average. Skies will be more settled just in time for the weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 80 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, breezy.10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 54 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 83 Wind: S 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 62 Wind: S 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 86 Lo: 54 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 73 Lo: 46 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 62 Lo: 39 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 62 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 65 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 69 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, windy.