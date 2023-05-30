Showers and storms are being monitored this morning as they dip south of I-70. They are capable of producing heavy rain and lightning.

Heavy rain to the northwest late last night has prompted Areal Flood Warnings that will be in effect through mid morning.

These storms will not hold up too well after daybreak but a few more showers and storms will still be possible, especially later this afternoon when there could be a few pop ups.

The afternoon will be a warm one with highs in the 80s. The humidity will not be oppressive but you will still feel it.

Later this afternoon and during the evening is when Western Kansas will need to be weather aware due to more storms moving in.

A few could be strong to severe. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the main threats.

Storms gradually weaken once we get into the overnight with a few leftover showers by early Wednesday. Daily rain and thunderstorm chances continue mid-week.

Another late day severe risk to the west will need to be monitored. A tornado to the southwest cannot be completely ruled out.

We stay in this unsettled trend through the rest of the work week and all the way through the weekend. Rain chances look slightly better after mid-week.

We also stay warm in the upper 70s and 80s.

June will be off to an active start and we stay in this pattern for the foreseeable future.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 86 Wind: SE 8-18

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 62 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 85 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 66 Wind: SE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 83 Lo: 64 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 82 Lo: 64 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 80 Lo: 62 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 84 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 85 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 84 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy, breezy.