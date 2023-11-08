Expect another foggy commute this morning as we get our Wednesday started. Please drive safely, be weather aware, and head out the door a bit earlier since your drive could be a slower one.

Similar to yesterday, most of the fog should lift by midday but it could still be mostly cloudy. Many of us turn partly cloudy during the afternoon with highs ranging from the 50s to the 70s.

There will be a wide range in our temperatures today due to our next cold front moving through the region. It will also pick up our winds and you will notice a stronger breeze today.

The front will also try to squeeze out a sprinkle or shower too. First to the northwest during the afternoon.

Then there will be a small chance to the southwest tonight into Thursday but moisture will be lacking with this disturbance.

Highs in the 50s will be widespread Thursday and everyone will be cooler. It will not take long to warm back up through the 60s after the coolest day of the week.

There will be a weak disturbance that moves through Saturday into Sunday. If there is any rain that is able to develop it will mainly be in northern portions of Central Kansas but the 7-day forecast is still looking pretty dry.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. Areas of AM fog. Hi: 70 Wind: NW/N 10-25

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 41 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy. Hi: 56 Wind: N 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 33 Wind: W 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 60 Lo: 33 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 61 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 64 Lo: 37 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 63 Lo: 41 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 63 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 65 Lo: 46 Mostly sunny, breezy.